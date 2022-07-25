About this product
Easy & discreet to use
No fillers, flavors, or scents
Perfect for microdosing and functional daily use
Trusted Colorado CBD & THC
Vegan & gluten-free
Safe blends for pets
About this brand
We formulated ioVia with effective blends of CBD and THC, producing a consistent product that delivers the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids without the altering side effects of smoking or edibles. ioVia is more than a product; it is a discreet addition to your daily routine that helps you feel better every day.