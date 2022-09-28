About this product
Our Restorative Bath is rich in magnesium and essential oils that ease stress and inflammation, paired with carefully-selected essential oils – skin-nourishing aloe vera, soothing lavender, and rejuvenating tea tree – to enhance the medicated experience. Our balanced 1:1 blend of CBD & THC is ideal for soaking away tension, muscle soreness, and stressful days.
Available in 3 scents suit a variety of desired experiences
Balanced 1:1 blend across all scents
Full strength restorative bath
Free from all major allergens
Trusted Colorado CBD & THC
Skin-nourishing aloe vera is known for its antioxidant properties along with high levels of vitamin A and C. The anti-inflammatory benefits of aloe are further augmented when paired with our locally-sourced cannabis.
About this brand
ioVia CBD & THC Solutions
ioVia’s simple and high quality products were born out of a desire to better serve medical cannabis patients in Colorado. After years of listening to thousands of patients’ concerns, our passionate team discovered what works (and what doesn’t) for anyone looking to improve their lifestyle.
We formulated ioVia with effective blends of CBD and THC, producing a consistent product that delivers the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids without the altering side effects of smoking or edibles. ioVia is more than a product; it is a discreet addition to your daily routine that helps you feel better every day.
We formulated ioVia with effective blends of CBD and THC, producing a consistent product that delivers the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids without the altering side effects of smoking or edibles. ioVia is more than a product; it is a discreet addition to your daily routine that helps you feel better every day.
State License(s)
404-00058