Our Cannabis Cup Award-Winning True Transdermal Creams have been uniquely formulated to provide fast, localized relief along with benefits to your overall wellness. Our transdermal cream base works specifically with CBD & THC molecules, delivering your preferred dose safely and effectively through the skin. If you're new to cannabis wellness or looking for systemic alternatives to smoking or ingesting, our creams offer a convenient and safe way to get the benefits of cannabis with a controlled and precise methodology.



Fast, deep relief

Unscented & discreet

Smooth texture, non-greasy, fast absorption

Formulated for daily use

Trusted Colorado CBD & THC

Available in 3 blends to suit a variety of needs