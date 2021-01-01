About this product
Our Cannabis Cup Award-Winning True Transdermal Creams have been uniquely formulated to provide fast, localized relief along with benefits to your overall wellness. Our transdermal cream base works specifically with CBD & THC molecules, delivering your preferred dose safely and effectively through the skin. If you're new to cannabis wellness or looking for systemic alternatives to smoking or ingesting, our creams offer a convenient and safe way to get the benefits of cannabis with a controlled and precise methodology.
Fast, deep relief
Unscented & discreet
Smooth texture, non-greasy, fast absorption
Formulated for daily use
Trusted Colorado CBD & THC
Available in 3 blends to suit a variety of needs
About this brand
ioVia CBD & THC Solutions
ioVia’s simple and high quality products were born out of a desire to better serve medical cannabis patients in Colorado. After years of listening to thousands of patients’ concerns, our passionate team discovered what works (and what doesn’t) for anyone looking to improve their lifestyle.
We formulated ioVia with effective blends of CBD and THC, producing a consistent product that delivers the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids without the altering side effects of smoking or edibles. ioVia is more than a product; it is a discreet addition to your daily routine that helps you feel better every day.
