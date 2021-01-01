Loading…
Logo for the brand iPuff Limited

iPuff Limited

iPuff Flowr Pen Set

About this product

True convection technology along with multiple temperature settings and supreme portability, render our Flowr1.0 a necessity for all herbal vaping enthusiasts. The pen set features a large, surgical grade stainless steel chamber, ergonomic design, and three different temperature settings which make this pen highly desirable.

The Flowr1.0 Pen Set includes:
1 Flowr1.0 base featuring a 2200mAh battery
1 Flowr1.0 tip
5 Replacement screens
5 Silicone mouthpieces
1 iPuff grinder card
1 Cleaning brush
1 Mini USB charging cable

On Sale Now! - https://www.ipuffvape.com/shop/portable-vaporizer-sets/flowr-1-0-pen-set/
