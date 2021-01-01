Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand iPuff Limited

iPuff Limited

iPuff Quartz 2-in-1 Pen Set

About this product

Compact and easy to carry all quartz pen. Using only quartz and stainless steel in its construction, the iPuff Quartz pen is tough and durable, made for real people’s every day life. Comes with one liquid tank, one wax atomizer, a rechargeable battery, charger, and a slick carrying case.

Wax Atomizer
- Quartz Bowl
- Dual Coil with Quartz Rod

Liquid Atomizer
- Quartz Liquid Tank
- Isolated Wick Technology
- Easy Refill Tank

https://www.ipuffvape.com/shop/portable-vaporizer-sets/ipuff-quartz-pen-set/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!