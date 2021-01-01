iPuff Limited
iPuff Quartz 2-in-1 Pen Set
About this product
Compact and easy to carry all quartz pen. Using only quartz and stainless steel in its construction, the iPuff Quartz pen is tough and durable, made for real people’s every day life. Comes with one liquid tank, one wax atomizer, a rechargeable battery, charger, and a slick carrying case.
Wax Atomizer
- Quartz Bowl
- Dual Coil with Quartz Rod
Liquid Atomizer
- Quartz Liquid Tank
- Isolated Wick Technology
- Easy Refill Tank
