  3. Irisa
Irisa Cover Photo

Irisa

Discover a new dimension of wellness.

About Irisa

Irisa was founded to lead a revolution in unleashing the positive potential of the cannabis plant. Our mission is to introduce thoughtful and distinctive cannabis products that integrate seamlessly into everyday wellness and self-care routines. We are also committed to cannabis education, because knowledge is power and we know the leap from “cannabis curious” to “cannabis consumer” can be a big step. Explore Irisa and discover a new dimension of wellness. Irisa is owned by Docklight LLC. Docklight is backed by Privateer Holdings, which also owns Leafly.

In stores nearby

There are currently no products for sale in stores near you. Visit the brand's website for more information.View all locations