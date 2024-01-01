About this product
<p><strong>Afghan AK-47</strong> is a unique blend of classic genetics that brings together the potent, relaxing qualities of <strong>Afghani indica</strong> with the uplifting, cerebral effects of <strong>AK-47</strong>, a renowned sativa-dominant strain. The result is a well-balanced hybrid that delivers both a stimulating mental high and a soothing body relaxation, making it an excellent option for both recreational and medicinal use. The feminized seeds ensure that all plants will be female, maximizing bud production and simplifying the growing process.</p>
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Afghani</strong> (a pure indica) and <strong>AK-47</strong> (a sativa-dominant hybrid). This combination offers the best of both worlds, with sativa effects enhanced by the relaxing qualities of indica.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 18% to 22%, providing a strong, well-rounded high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Afghan AK-47 offers a balanced experience, starting with an uplifting, cerebral high that boosts creativity and focus, typical of sativa strains. As the high progresses, the relaxing, calming body effects from the Afghani genetics come through, making it great for stress relief, pain management, and relaxation without being overly sedating. It’s perfect for users seeking mental stimulation combined with physical relaxation, making it suitable for daytime or evening use.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Afghan AK-47 has an earthy, woody flavor with hints of spice and sweet, fruity undertones. The aroma is similarly earthy and pungent, with notes of pine and a slight sweetness that lingers in the air.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and resinous, with a thick layer of trichomes that gives them a frosty appearance. They often display deep green hues, with orange pistils and a sticky texture due to the high resin content.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Afghan AK-47 Feminized is relatively easy to grow and thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments. It benefits from a warm, sunny climate but is also resilient to fluctuations in temperature, thanks to its Afghani genetics. Indoor growers may need to manage the height of the plant, as it can grow tall due to its sativa influence. Using training techniques such as topping or SCROG (Screen of Green) can help maximize light exposure and yields.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 8 to 10 weeks, which is standard for a hybrid strain with sativa dominance.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Afghan AK-47 produces moderate to high yields, particularly when grown under optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a decent harvest, while outdoor plants may yield even more, especially in warm climates.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Afghan AK-47 Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Balanced Effects</strong>: Afghan AK-47 provides both a mental boost and physical relaxation, making it ideal for users seeking a strain that combines focus and creativity with soothing body effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production without the need to remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Resilient Growth</strong>: This strain is relatively easy to grow and resilient to temperature fluctuations, making it suitable for both novice and experienced growers.</li>
<li>
<strong>Versatile Use</strong>: Its combination of sativa and indica effects makes Afghan AK-47 a versatile strain for both daytime productivity and evening relaxation.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Daytime and Evening Use</strong>: Afghan AK-47’s balanced effects make it suitable for use during the day to enhance creativity and focus, as well as in the evening for relaxation.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is commonly used to relieve stress, anxiety, chronic pain, and fatigue, thanks to its calming and uplifting effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: Afghan AK-47’s resilience and relatively easy growth make it a good choice for novice growers looking for a rewarding, high-quality strain.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Afghan AK-47 Feminized</strong> is a fantastic choice for growers seeking a versatile, potent strain that delivers a balanced high. Its combination of uplifting sativa effects with the relaxing qualities of indica makes it ideal for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you’re a novice or experienced grower, Afghan AK-47 offers a rewarding cultivation experience with high-quality buds that provide a well-rounded, enjoyable high.</p>
<p> </p>
<!---->
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Afghani</strong> (a pure indica) and <strong>AK-47</strong> (a sativa-dominant hybrid). This combination offers the best of both worlds, with sativa effects enhanced by the relaxing qualities of indica.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 18% to 22%, providing a strong, well-rounded high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Afghan AK-47 offers a balanced experience, starting with an uplifting, cerebral high that boosts creativity and focus, typical of sativa strains. As the high progresses, the relaxing, calming body effects from the Afghani genetics come through, making it great for stress relief, pain management, and relaxation without being overly sedating. It’s perfect for users seeking mental stimulation combined with physical relaxation, making it suitable for daytime or evening use.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Afghan AK-47 has an earthy, woody flavor with hints of spice and sweet, fruity undertones. The aroma is similarly earthy and pungent, with notes of pine and a slight sweetness that lingers in the air.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and resinous, with a thick layer of trichomes that gives them a frosty appearance. They often display deep green hues, with orange pistils and a sticky texture due to the high resin content.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Afghan AK-47 Feminized is relatively easy to grow and thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments. It benefits from a warm, sunny climate but is also resilient to fluctuations in temperature, thanks to its Afghani genetics. Indoor growers may need to manage the height of the plant, as it can grow tall due to its sativa influence. Using training techniques such as topping or SCROG (Screen of Green) can help maximize light exposure and yields.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 8 to 10 weeks, which is standard for a hybrid strain with sativa dominance.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Afghan AK-47 produces moderate to high yields, particularly when grown under optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a decent harvest, while outdoor plants may yield even more, especially in warm climates.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Afghan AK-47 Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Balanced Effects</strong>: Afghan AK-47 provides both a mental boost and physical relaxation, making it ideal for users seeking a strain that combines focus and creativity with soothing body effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production without the need to remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Resilient Growth</strong>: This strain is relatively easy to grow and resilient to temperature fluctuations, making it suitable for both novice and experienced growers.</li>
<li>
<strong>Versatile Use</strong>: Its combination of sativa and indica effects makes Afghan AK-47 a versatile strain for both daytime productivity and evening relaxation.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Daytime and Evening Use</strong>: Afghan AK-47’s balanced effects make it suitable for use during the day to enhance creativity and focus, as well as in the evening for relaxation.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is commonly used to relieve stress, anxiety, chronic pain, and fatigue, thanks to its calming and uplifting effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: Afghan AK-47’s resilience and relatively easy growth make it a good choice for novice growers looking for a rewarding, high-quality strain.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Afghan AK-47 Feminized</strong> is a fantastic choice for growers seeking a versatile, potent strain that delivers a balanced high. Its combination of uplifting sativa effects with the relaxing qualities of indica makes it ideal for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you’re a novice or experienced grower, Afghan AK-47 offers a rewarding cultivation experience with high-quality buds that provide a well-rounded, enjoyable high.</p>
<p> </p>
<!---->
Afghan AK-47 Feminized Seeds - Island Roots
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
<p><strong>Afghan AK-47</strong> is a unique blend of classic genetics that brings together the potent, relaxing qualities of <strong>Afghani indica</strong> with the uplifting, cerebral effects of <strong>AK-47</strong>, a renowned sativa-dominant strain. The result is a well-balanced hybrid that delivers both a stimulating mental high and a soothing body relaxation, making it an excellent option for both recreational and medicinal use. The feminized seeds ensure that all plants will be female, maximizing bud production and simplifying the growing process.</p>
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Afghani</strong> (a pure indica) and <strong>AK-47</strong> (a sativa-dominant hybrid). This combination offers the best of both worlds, with sativa effects enhanced by the relaxing qualities of indica.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 18% to 22%, providing a strong, well-rounded high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Afghan AK-47 offers a balanced experience, starting with an uplifting, cerebral high that boosts creativity and focus, typical of sativa strains. As the high progresses, the relaxing, calming body effects from the Afghani genetics come through, making it great for stress relief, pain management, and relaxation without being overly sedating. It’s perfect for users seeking mental stimulation combined with physical relaxation, making it suitable for daytime or evening use.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Afghan AK-47 has an earthy, woody flavor with hints of spice and sweet, fruity undertones. The aroma is similarly earthy and pungent, with notes of pine and a slight sweetness that lingers in the air.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and resinous, with a thick layer of trichomes that gives them a frosty appearance. They often display deep green hues, with orange pistils and a sticky texture due to the high resin content.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Afghan AK-47 Feminized is relatively easy to grow and thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments. It benefits from a warm, sunny climate but is also resilient to fluctuations in temperature, thanks to its Afghani genetics. Indoor growers may need to manage the height of the plant, as it can grow tall due to its sativa influence. Using training techniques such as topping or SCROG (Screen of Green) can help maximize light exposure and yields.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 8 to 10 weeks, which is standard for a hybrid strain with sativa dominance.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Afghan AK-47 produces moderate to high yields, particularly when grown under optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a decent harvest, while outdoor plants may yield even more, especially in warm climates.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Afghan AK-47 Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Balanced Effects</strong>: Afghan AK-47 provides both a mental boost and physical relaxation, making it ideal for users seeking a strain that combines focus and creativity with soothing body effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production without the need to remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Resilient Growth</strong>: This strain is relatively easy to grow and resilient to temperature fluctuations, making it suitable for both novice and experienced growers.</li>
<li>
<strong>Versatile Use</strong>: Its combination of sativa and indica effects makes Afghan AK-47 a versatile strain for both daytime productivity and evening relaxation.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Daytime and Evening Use</strong>: Afghan AK-47’s balanced effects make it suitable for use during the day to enhance creativity and focus, as well as in the evening for relaxation.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is commonly used to relieve stress, anxiety, chronic pain, and fatigue, thanks to its calming and uplifting effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: Afghan AK-47’s resilience and relatively easy growth make it a good choice for novice growers looking for a rewarding, high-quality strain.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Afghan AK-47 Feminized</strong> is a fantastic choice for growers seeking a versatile, potent strain that delivers a balanced high. Its combination of uplifting sativa effects with the relaxing qualities of indica makes it ideal for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you’re a novice or experienced grower, Afghan AK-47 offers a rewarding cultivation experience with high-quality buds that provide a well-rounded, enjoyable high.</p>
<p> </p>
<!---->
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Afghani</strong> (a pure indica) and <strong>AK-47</strong> (a sativa-dominant hybrid). This combination offers the best of both worlds, with sativa effects enhanced by the relaxing qualities of indica.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 18% to 22%, providing a strong, well-rounded high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Afghan AK-47 offers a balanced experience, starting with an uplifting, cerebral high that boosts creativity and focus, typical of sativa strains. As the high progresses, the relaxing, calming body effects from the Afghani genetics come through, making it great for stress relief, pain management, and relaxation without being overly sedating. It’s perfect for users seeking mental stimulation combined with physical relaxation, making it suitable for daytime or evening use.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Afghan AK-47 has an earthy, woody flavor with hints of spice and sweet, fruity undertones. The aroma is similarly earthy and pungent, with notes of pine and a slight sweetness that lingers in the air.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and resinous, with a thick layer of trichomes that gives them a frosty appearance. They often display deep green hues, with orange pistils and a sticky texture due to the high resin content.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Afghan AK-47 Feminized is relatively easy to grow and thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments. It benefits from a warm, sunny climate but is also resilient to fluctuations in temperature, thanks to its Afghani genetics. Indoor growers may need to manage the height of the plant, as it can grow tall due to its sativa influence. Using training techniques such as topping or SCROG (Screen of Green) can help maximize light exposure and yields.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 8 to 10 weeks, which is standard for a hybrid strain with sativa dominance.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Afghan AK-47 produces moderate to high yields, particularly when grown under optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a decent harvest, while outdoor plants may yield even more, especially in warm climates.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Afghan AK-47 Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Balanced Effects</strong>: Afghan AK-47 provides both a mental boost and physical relaxation, making it ideal for users seeking a strain that combines focus and creativity with soothing body effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production without the need to remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Resilient Growth</strong>: This strain is relatively easy to grow and resilient to temperature fluctuations, making it suitable for both novice and experienced growers.</li>
<li>
<strong>Versatile Use</strong>: Its combination of sativa and indica effects makes Afghan AK-47 a versatile strain for both daytime productivity and evening relaxation.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Daytime and Evening Use</strong>: Afghan AK-47’s balanced effects make it suitable for use during the day to enhance creativity and focus, as well as in the evening for relaxation.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is commonly used to relieve stress, anxiety, chronic pain, and fatigue, thanks to its calming and uplifting effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: Afghan AK-47’s resilience and relatively easy growth make it a good choice for novice growers looking for a rewarding, high-quality strain.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Afghan AK-47 Feminized</strong> is a fantastic choice for growers seeking a versatile, potent strain that delivers a balanced high. Its combination of uplifting sativa effects with the relaxing qualities of indica makes it ideal for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you’re a novice or experienced grower, Afghan AK-47 offers a rewarding cultivation experience with high-quality buds that provide a well-rounded, enjoyable high.</p>
<p> </p>
<!---->
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Island Roots Seeds & Flower
Island Roots is a premium marijuana seed company dedicated to offering high-quality cannabis seeds for every type of grower, from beginners to experts. What started as a thoughtful gift grew into a mission to provide superior seed genetics and a strong community for cannabis enthusiasts. We offer an extensive selection of feminized seeds, autoflower seeds, and a diverse range of Indica and Sativa strains to suit various cultivation styles and preferences.
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.
Notice a problem?Report this item