About this product
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Key Characteristics:</strong></p>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics:</strong> A hybrid cross of <strong>Outer Space</strong> and <strong>Alien Dutchess</strong>, resulting in a strain with a balanced blend of indica and sativa traits.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>THC Content:</strong> Typically ranges from 20% to 25%, providing a potent and long-lasting high.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Effects:</strong> Blueberry Space Cake delivers a calming and euphoric experience. Users often report a cerebral uplift accompanied by a soothing body relaxation, making it ideal for evening use or unwinding after a long day. Its effects are known to alleviate stress, minor physical pain, and restlessness.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma:</strong> This strain boasts a sweet, berry-like flavor with hints of citrus and earthiness. The aroma mirrors its taste, offering a pleasant blend of berry and citrus notes.
<div class=""relative inline-flex items-center""><br></div>
</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance:</strong> Buds are dense and coated with a thick layer of trichomes, often displaying hues of deep green and purple, accented by vibrant orange pistils.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Ideal For:</strong></p>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening Use:</strong> Due to its relaxing effects, Blueberry Space Cake is best suited for nighttime consumption.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Stress Relief:</strong> Its calming properties make it effective for alleviating stress and anxiety.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Pain Management:</strong> The strain's soothing effects can help manage minor physical discomforts.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p>Blueberry Space Cake is an excellent choice for those seeking a flavorful and potent indica-dominant strain that offers both mental and physical relaxation.</p>
<p> </p>
<p><span>All our products are compliant with the Federal Farm Bill, containing less than 0.3% THC. FDA DISCLOSURE: The FDA has not evaluated the statements regarding these products. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. It is advisable to consult your health physician before use. Placement of this notice is required by the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Please be aware that Hemp Flower does contain traces of THC within legal limits. There is a possibility of failing a drug test. This information is in accordance with the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, Sections 10113-10114, as Hemp Flower contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.</span></p>
About this strain
Blueberry Space Cake by Cresco Labs is the indica-dominant offspring of Outer Space and Alien Dutchess, with its Alien OG and Trinity lineage bearing the strongest influence on its effects and morphology. It offers heavier than average Kush-forward effects that include cerebral euphoria and relaxed, weighted limbs. This strain exhibits a strong berry and citrus aroma and could be utilized for stress relief, minor physical pain, and restlessness.
Blueberry Space Cake by Cresco Labs is the indica-dominant offspring of Outer Space and Alien Dutchess, with its Alien OG and Trinity lineage bearing the strongest influence on its effects and morphology. It offers heavier than average Kush-forward effects that include cerebral euphoria and relaxed, weighted limbs. This strain exhibits a strong berry and citrus aroma and could be utilized for stress relief, minor physical pain, and restlessness.
About this brand
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.