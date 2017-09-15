<p><strong>Do-Si-Dos Autoflower</strong> is an <strong>indica-dominant hybrid</strong> strain known for its potent effects, sweet, earthy flavor, and ease of growth. By combining the original <strong>Do-Si-Dos</strong> strain with <strong>ruderalis genetics</strong>, breeders have created an autoflowering version of this popular strain. This means the plant will automatically flower based on age rather than light cycles, making it ideal for novice growers or those seeking a quicker harvest. The strain is perfect for relaxing after a long day, offering both mental clarity and a deeply soothing body high.</p>

<p> </p>

<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>

<p> </p>

<ul>

<li>

<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Do-Si-Dos</strong> (OG Kush Breath x Face Off OG) and <strong>ruderalis</strong>, resulting in an autoflowering, indica-dominant hybrid.</li>

<li>

<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 18% and 22%, providing a strong, long-lasting high.</li>

<li>

<strong>Effects</strong>: Do-Si-Dos Autoflower delivers a potent, relaxing body high combined with a light cerebral buzz. The high starts with an uplifting, euphoric head high, followed by a calming and deeply soothing body sensation that can lead to couch-lock, especially in higher doses. This strain is perfect for evening or nighttime use, helping to relieve stress, anxiety, and physical discomfort. Medical users often turn to Do-Si-Dos for its effectiveness in managing chronic pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms.</li>

<li>

<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Do-Si-Dos Autoflower has a sweet, earthy flavor profile with hints of floral, pine, and citrus. The aroma is similarly sweet and earthy, with a pungent, slightly spicy undertone, making it a fragrant strain that’s both flavorful and aromatic.</li>

<li>

<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and covered in a thick layer of trichomes, giving them a frosty, resinous appearance. The plants are compact due to their indica dominance and autoflowering genetics, making them ideal for indoor or small-scale grows.</li>

<li>

<strong>Growth</strong>: Do-Si-Dos Autoflower Feminized is easy to grow, making it perfect for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance strain. The autoflowering genetics allow the plant to flower automatically, typically completing its life cycle in 8 to 10 weeks from seed. The plants remain small and bushy, making them ideal for indoor grows with limited space or discreet outdoor growing. This strain is also resilient and can handle various growing conditions, although it thrives best in warm, sunny climates.</li>

<li>

<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: Since it’s an autoflowering strain, Do-Si-Dos Autoflower completes its life cycle from seed to harvest in about 8 to 10 weeks.</li>

<li>

<strong>Yield</strong>: Do-Si-Dos Autoflower produces moderate yields. While autoflowering strains generally yield less than their photoperiod counterparts, the quality of the buds is high, and the fast-growing nature of this strain allows for multiple harvests per year.</li>

</ul>

<p> </p>

<h3>Benefits of Growing Do-Si-Dos Autoflower Feminized Seeds:</h3>

<p> </p>

<ul>

<li>

<strong>Fast Harvest</strong>: The autoflowering genetics ensure a quick turnaround, with plants ready for harvest in as little as 8 to 10 weeks from seed, allowing for multiple crops per season.</li>

<li>

<strong>Potent Indica Effects</strong>: Do-Si-Dos delivers a powerful body high, making it ideal for evening use and for managing stress, pain, and insomnia.</li>

<li>

<strong>Feminized Autoflowering Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure all plants are female, optimizing bud production, and the autoflowering trait simplifies the growing process by eliminating the need to manage light cycles.</li>

<li>

<strong>Beginner-Friendly</strong>: This strain is easy to grow and resilient, making it ideal for novice growers or those with limited growing space.</li>

</ul>

<p> </p>

<h3>Ideal For:</h3>

<p> </p>

<ul>

<li>

<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: With its sedative and calming effects, Do-Si-Dos is perfect for evening use or before bed, helping users relax and manage stress or pain.</li>

<li>

<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is effective for managing symptoms of chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia, making it a popular choice among medical users seeking relief.</li>

<li>

<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: Do-Si-Dos Autoflower is an easy-to-grow strain that’s resilient and compact, making it a great choice for novice growers or those with limited growing space.</li>

</ul>

<p> </p>

<p><strong>Do-Si-Dos Autoflower Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a fast-growing, flavorful strain with potent indica effects. Its sweet, earthy flavor, ease of cultivation, and fast harvest make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're new to growing or experienced, Do-Si-Dos Autoflower provides a rewarding cultivation experience with high-quality buds that deliver a relaxing, long-lasting high perfect for unwinding at the end of the day.</p>

<p> </p>

