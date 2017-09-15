About this product
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Do-Si-Dos</strong> (OG Kush Breath x Face Off OG) and <strong>ruderalis</strong>, resulting in an autoflowering, indica-dominant hybrid.</li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 18% and 22%, providing a strong, long-lasting high.</li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Do-Si-Dos Autoflower delivers a potent, relaxing body high combined with a light cerebral buzz. The high starts with an uplifting, euphoric head high, followed by a calming and deeply soothing body sensation that can lead to couch-lock, especially in higher doses. This strain is perfect for evening or nighttime use, helping to relieve stress, anxiety, and physical discomfort. Medical users often turn to Do-Si-Dos for its effectiveness in managing chronic pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms.</li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Do-Si-Dos Autoflower has a sweet, earthy flavor profile with hints of floral, pine, and citrus. The aroma is similarly sweet and earthy, with a pungent, slightly spicy undertone, making it a fragrant strain that’s both flavorful and aromatic.</li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and covered in a thick layer of trichomes, giving them a frosty, resinous appearance. The plants are compact due to their indica dominance and autoflowering genetics, making them ideal for indoor or small-scale grows.</li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Do-Si-Dos Autoflower Feminized is easy to grow, making it perfect for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance strain. The autoflowering genetics allow the plant to flower automatically, typically completing its life cycle in 8 to 10 weeks from seed. The plants remain small and bushy, making them ideal for indoor grows with limited space or discreet outdoor growing. This strain is also resilient and can handle various growing conditions, although it thrives best in warm, sunny climates.</li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: Since it’s an autoflowering strain, Do-Si-Dos Autoflower completes its life cycle from seed to harvest in about 8 to 10 weeks.</li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Do-Si-Dos Autoflower produces moderate yields. While autoflowering strains generally yield less than their photoperiod counterparts, the quality of the buds is high, and the fast-growing nature of this strain allows for multiple harvests per year.</li>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Do-Si-Dos Autoflower Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<strong>Fast Harvest</strong>: The autoflowering genetics ensure a quick turnaround, with plants ready for harvest in as little as 8 to 10 weeks from seed, allowing for multiple crops per season.</li>
<strong>Potent Indica Effects</strong>: Do-Si-Dos delivers a powerful body high, making it ideal for evening use and for managing stress, pain, and insomnia.</li>
<strong>Feminized Autoflowering Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure all plants are female, optimizing bud production, and the autoflowering trait simplifies the growing process by eliminating the need to manage light cycles.</li>
<strong>Beginner-Friendly</strong>: This strain is easy to grow and resilient, making it ideal for novice growers or those with limited growing space.</li>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: With its sedative and calming effects, Do-Si-Dos is perfect for evening use or before bed, helping users relax and manage stress or pain.</li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is effective for managing symptoms of chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and insomnia, making it a popular choice among medical users seeking relief.</li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: Do-Si-Dos Autoflower is an easy-to-grow strain that’s resilient and compact, making it a great choice for novice growers or those with limited growing space.</li>
<p><strong>Do-Si-Dos Autoflower Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a fast-growing, flavorful strain with potent indica effects. Its sweet, earthy flavor, ease of cultivation, and fast harvest make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're new to growing or experienced, Do-Si-Dos Autoflower provides a rewarding cultivation experience with high-quality buds that deliver a relaxing, long-lasting high perfect for unwinding at the end of the day.</p>
About this strain
Dosidos strain info
Dosidos, also known as "Dosi Doe," "Do-Si-Dos," and "Dosi" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, Dosidos weed is a feast for the eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Those who smoke Dosi can enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, petrifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. The dominant terpene in Dosidos is limonene.
About this brand
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.