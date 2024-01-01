<p><strong>Siberian GG#4</strong> is likely a hybrid strain that combines the potency and sticky resin production of the famous <strong>Gorilla Glue #4 (GG#4)</strong> with a sativa-dominant strain from Siberian landrace genetics. This would result in a strain that delivers powerful effects, high THC content, and an energizing yet balanced high. GG#4 is known for its strong, euphoric, and relaxing effects, while the Siberian genetics would likely add resilience and unique sativa effects.</p>

<strong>Genetics</strong>: Likely a cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and a Siberian sativa landrace. This would give it a combination of the euphoric, relaxing effects of GG#4 with the energizing, cerebral stimulation of a sativa.</li>

<strong>THC Content</strong>: Expected to range between 18% and 25%, making it quite potent.</li>

<strong>Effects</strong>: The hybrid nature of this strain would deliver a balanced high. The sativa influence would provide a cerebral boost, enhancing creativity and focus, while the GG#4 genetics would offer a relaxing, euphoric body high. This makes it great for those who want a functional daytime strain but also appreciate some physical relaxation.</li>

<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Expect a mix of earthy, pine, and citrus flavors, typical of GG#4, combined with spicy or herbal notes that may come from the Siberian genetics. The aroma would likely be pungent, with diesel-like undertones from the GG#4 lineage.</li>

<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are likely to be dense and coated with trichomes, similar to GG#4, which is known for its sticky, resinous buds. The plant may display both the robust growth traits of GG#4 and the lanky, tall structure of sativa plants.</li>

<strong>Growth</strong>: Siberian GG#4 would be moderately easy to grow, but growers should be prepared to manage its height due to its sativa dominance. Its Siberian genetics would likely make it resilient to harsh climates and common pests.</li>

<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period would likely be around 9 to 10 weeks, typical for a sativa-dominant hybrid.</li>

<strong>Yield</strong>: Expect moderate to high yields, especially when grown under optimal conditions. Given GG#4’s reputation for resin production, this strain would be excellent for those looking to make concentrates.</li>

<h3>Benefits of Growing Siberian GG#4 Feminized Seeds:</h3>

<strong>Potent Effects</strong>: The combination of GG#4 and Siberian sativa would deliver both cerebral stimulation and physical relaxation, making it ideal for both daytime use and unwinding in the evening.</li>

<strong>Resilient Growth</strong>: Thanks to its Siberian genetics, this strain would likely thrive in various environments, including colder climates, making it a hardy option for outdoor growers.</li>

<strong>High Resin Production</strong>: Like GG#4, Siberian GG#4 would be a great strain for those interested in making concentrates or hash, thanks to its high trichome and resin production.</li>

<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants will be female, allowing growers to maximize their yield and focus on bud production without the worry of male plants.</li>

<h3>Ideal For:</h3>

<strong>Daytime use</strong>: The sativa dominance makes this a great choice for users seeking an energizing and functional high.</li>

<strong>Concentrate Makers</strong>: With its high resin production, this strain is perfect for creating hash, oils, or other concentrates.</li>

<strong>Resilient Growing</strong>: This strain’s likely resilience to environmental factors and pests makes it an excellent choice for both indoor and outdoor growing.</li>

<p><strong>Siberian GG#4 Feminized</strong> offers a potent and well-rounded experience, combining the best of Gorilla Glue #4’s sticky, euphoric qualities with the robust, energizing effects of a Siberian sativa. Whether you're a grower looking for a hardy plant or a user in need of a balanced, potent high, this strain delivers on all fronts.</p>

