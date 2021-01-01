About this product

Float away with a sweet and fruity Island Fruit Cart Classic. This perfect preroll is freshly hand packed with Fruit Cart and bursting with flavors of citrus, earth, and fruit rinds. Make this delectable, easy-to-enjoy strain the perfect go-to for a sociable midday break in your day. Fruit Cart's smooth, tropical burst contains alpha pinene, limonene and camphene dominant terpenes for a fruity profile. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.