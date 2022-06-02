About this product
Drift away with Guava, a tangy sativa cross between Chem #4 and Stardawg. Perfect for an energized and upbeat day, this tropical strain has notes of sweet citrus. Island flower is 100% all-natural cannabis, hand-selected, hand-trimmed, and triple tested to ensure quality and an accurate representation of each strain, every time.
A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
36% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
2% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
7% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Island
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland