OG lovers rejoice! Bred by Jungle Boys crossing Topanga Canyon x Triangle Kush, this strain has the classic gas nose and pepper flavor that OG Kush smokers yearn for. It's parent plant, Topanga Canyon is a classic OG Kush cut crossed with Sweatband, which has 707 Headband lineage. True connoisseurs will appreciate this rare lineage, considering these strains are renowned for their super high potency. Generally speaking, the high will build up in between the eyes, promoting a stony, cerebral effect. As the high builds, users report waves of sedating body relaxation that can lead to couch lock.

