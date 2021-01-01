About this product
You can’t go wrong with a Classic. Packaged in an all-natural, biodegradable paper cone, Island Classics put the flavor of the plant at the forefront. No trim, no shake—just the same premium, single-strain flower you’ll find in our jars, triple-tested for amazing quality and hand-rolled into a 0.7-gram joint that’s sure to make you smile.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland