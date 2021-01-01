About this product

Go along for the ride with an Island OG Drift Classic. This perfect preroll is freshly hand packed with OG Drift, Island’s earth and fuel-flavored indica that’ll inspire your next road trip destination. Known for being a long-lasting hard-hitter, this potent strain carries slightly spicy aromatic notes and contains a caryophyllene and limonene dominant terpene profile. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.