Apple Fritter is potent indica-dominant hybrid known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter strain is reported to be a cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. So, you have a sweet tooth? Well, Apple Fritter has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.
