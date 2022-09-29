Sweeten your evening with Donut Shack, Island’s dessert strain sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. As we’re located in the donut capital of the country, this introduction to our indica selection is a welcome fit as a celebration of all things indulgent. This delectable strain carries fragrant notes of sugar that’ll melt you into a warming full-body high. Island flower is 100% all-natural cannabis, hand-selected, hand-trimmed, and triple tested to ensure quality and an accurate representation of each strain, every time.