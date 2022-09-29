About this product
Sweeten your evening with Donut Shack, Island’s dessert strain sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. As we’re located in the donut capital of the country, this introduction to our indica selection is a welcome fit as a celebration of all things indulgent. This delectable strain carries fragrant notes of sugar that’ll melt you into a warming full-body high. Island flower is 100% all-natural cannabis, hand-selected, hand-trimmed, and triple tested to ensure quality and an accurate representation of each strain, every time.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland
