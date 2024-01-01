Island Flower: Purple Runtz (Hybrid)

Purple Runtz is a balanced hybrid strain made by crossing Gelato #33 with Zkittlez. This strain is more calming than energizing. euphoric, and tingly. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is often associated with lemony, citrus flavors. However, consumers report that Purple Runtz has an earthy flavor, with grape and tropical undertones.

Purple Runtz, also known as “Purple Runts” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato #33 with Zkittlez. This strain is more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel aroused, euphoric, and tingly. Purple Runtz has 14% THC and is ideal for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is often associated with citrus flavor. Consumers tell Leafly Purple Runtz has an earthy flavor, with grape and tropical undertones. Medical marijuana patients often buy this strain when dealing with mild pain, stress, or inflammation. The original breeder of Purple Runtz is unknown.

Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We're on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that's as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products.

  CA, US: C12-0000108-LIC
