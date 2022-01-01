Celebrate Summer with Island Limited Edition Vintage Fair Minis. This five-pack contains the perfect prerolls in smaller size, packed in our limited edition packaging that celebrates the sunniest season of the year. Vintage Fair, a sweet sativa cross between Colombian Mangobiche and Vintage Afghani is an energizing strain that carries flavorful notes of mango, earth, and citrus. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only all natural, triple-tested, single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.