Sweeten your evening with Island Donut Shack Minis. This five-pack contains the perfect prerolls in a smaller size, freshly hand packed with Donut Shack, Island’s dessert strain sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. As we’re located in the donut capital of the country, this indica is a welcome fit as a celebration of all things indulgent. This delectable strain carries fragrant notes of sugar that’ll surely make you melt. The well-rounded sugary goodness of Donut Shack's terpene profile consists of beta caryophilene, humulene and limonene. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.