Sweeten your evening with Island Donut Shack Minis. This five-pack contains the perfect prerolls in a smaller size, freshly hand packed with Donut Shack, Island’s dessert strain sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. As we’re located in the donut capital of the country, this indica is a welcome fit as a celebration of all things indulgent. This delectable strain carries fragrant notes of sugar that’ll surely make you melt. The well-rounded sugary goodness of Donut Shack's terpene profile consists of beta caryophilene, humulene and limonene. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland