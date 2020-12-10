About this product
lsland cannabis is California’s finest in a jar. We partner with a network of trusted farms throughout the state to source nothing but the best. Our flower is hand-selected, hand-trimmed, and triple-tested to ensure quality and accurate representation of each strain, every time. We sweat the small stuff to give you a cannabis experience that’s guaranteed to inspire good times.
About this strain
Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Slurricane effects
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Island
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland