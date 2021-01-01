Loading…
Logo for the brand Island

Island

Island Flower (Sativa)

About this product

lsland cannabis is California’s finest in a jar. We partner with a network of trusted farms throughout the state to source nothing but the best. Our flower is hand-selected, hand-trimmed, and triple-tested to ensure quality and accurate representation of each strain, every time. We sweat the small stuff to give you a cannabis experience that’s guaranteed to inspire good times.
