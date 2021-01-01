It's 4:20 Somewhere 13'' Single Showerhead Perc Beaker Water Pipe Features:



• Approx. 13" Tall

• 38mm Diameter Heavy Wall Tubing

• 14mm Joint

• Single Showerhead Percolator

• Beaker Base

• Ice Pinch

• Thick Borosilicate Glass

• 18mm to 14mm Diffused Downstem

• 14mm Bowl Included (bowl style/type may vary)

• Handmade in California



Intended for legal use only.



This 13" single showerhead perc</a> beaker water pipe by It's 4:20 Somewhere features a single showerhead percolator . Your smoke will be double diffused for smooth rips! This single showerhead perc bong also has an ice-pinch for cooler hits, multi-arm diffused percolator, and 18mm to 14mm diffused downstem. It stands 13" tall and made with 38mm diameter heavy wall tubing. This beaker water pipe is handmade with high quality thick borosilicate glass in California and is decorated with a baked on "It's 4:20 Somewhere" logo.



You won’t find a better-quality hand made water pipe bong with these features at this price anywhere.



