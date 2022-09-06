Item 9 Labs’ award-winning cannabis flower just got elevated. This 1g full flower pre-roll is infused with Live Sugar. With an assortment of strains available, you can enjoy our intentionally cultivated flower, elevated with our award-winning concentrates extracted in-house.



These individual 1g full flower pre-rolls are infused with Item 9 Labs concentrate.



Ultra-thin, unrefined French paperPremium house-grown flowerFull nugs, no trim, no shakeInfused with pure concentrateNo distillate or synthetic terpenes



