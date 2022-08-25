About this product
This Fire Alien X Guava #13 features a burst of terpenes that smell of overripe, fermenting fruit with a pungent kick —Alien Fire Fruit is not for beginners. This all-day strain offers a mellowing high that won’t put you to sleep, but will induce some spaciness that is enjoyable without being disorienting.
About this brand
Item 9 Labs
Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.
State License(s)
00000107DCFT00824215