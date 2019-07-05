Item 9 Labs
Banana Punch
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
This Banana OG x Purple Punch cross is a perfectly balanced hybrid, offering sedating but not sleepy effects head to toe. Smelling of hazey berries with freshly sliced pineapple notes and bananas, it's a creeper strain, be sure to take it easy until familiar.
Banana Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
26% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!