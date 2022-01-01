About this product
Cherry Lime Gelato is known for its fruity and bright flavor profile, think cherry limeade. This strain leaves you feeling uplifted with a happy, giggly effect – perfect for relaxing on a nice sunny day.
Item 9 Labs broad-spectrum cartridges feature a base of distilled delta-9-THC enhanced with cannabis- and botanically derived terpenes for a greater entourage effect.
Item 9 Labs broad-spectrum cartridges feature a base of distilled delta-9-THC enhanced with cannabis- and botanically derived terpenes for a greater entourage effect.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Item 9 Labs
Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.