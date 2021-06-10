Item 9 Labs
Jack Herer Broad Spectrum Cartridge 1G
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Made by blending broad spectrum terpenes with cannabis- and plant-derived terpenes, Jack Herer Broad Spectrum cartridges are great for energy. Bred with care to contain a typical sativa cerebral uplift with deep indica effects, this is a go-to pick me up. Created to honor the namesake longtime activist and author, Jack Herer is a perfect choice for creative focus and upbeat social gatherings that require your best. Ideal in the mornings, early afternoons, or whenever you need be “on.”
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,356 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
