About this product

Made by blending broad spectrum terpenes with cannabis- and plant-derived terpenes, Jack Herer Broad Spectrum cartridges are great for energy. Bred with care to contain a typical sativa cerebral uplift with deep indica effects, this is a go-to pick me up. Created to honor the namesake longtime activist and author, Jack Herer is a perfect choice for creative focus and upbeat social gatherings that require your best. Ideal in the mornings, early afternoons, or whenever you need be “on.”