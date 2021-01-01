About this product

LA Kush Cake brings an uplifted, though grounded, experience. Smells of nutty pine with a whiff of funk. Tastes like creamy, herbal pine with a slight cooling mouthfeel while cherry-like tart on the tongue and nutty down the throat. It’s known to produce smiles, lift moods, and soothe muscles — great for stress-relieving creative sparks or for relaxing while staying in a festive mood.