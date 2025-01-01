About this product
Live Resin Disposable: Z Cube (1g)
Item 9 LabsVape pens
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry eyesDry mouthDizzy
- Feelings:SleepyHappyRelaxed
- Helps with:AnxietyInsomniaStress
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneHumuleneLimonene
Z Cube effects are mostly calming.
Z Cube potency is higher THC than average.
Z Cube is a hybrid weed strain crossing Zkittlez and a type of OG Kush. Zkittlez and OG crosses bred from stock by Dying Breed Seeds have deep, sweet, fruit, syrup smells and corner store candy-aisle rainbow flavors that stain the palate and perfume a room. For effects, Z Cube is strong yet versatile daytime or night, making almost anything you pair it with better. “Gleaming the Cube” on Z Cube? Why not. Award-winning Zkittlez and OG terps can’t stop shining.
