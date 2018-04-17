Item 9 Labs
Tranquil Elephantizer Broad Spectrum Cartridge 1G
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Leading with a pepper, spicy/herbal, and grape flavor profile, Tranquil Elephantizer balances a pleasurable body high with a cerebral mellowness. Made using both botanically and cannabis-derived terpenes via a proprietary Item 9 Labs process, which produces a greater entourage effect. Known to help users feel relaxed, sleepy, euphoric, happy, and hungry, it’s often used to treat pain, insomnia, stress, depression, and lack of appetite.
Tranquil Elephantizer: Remix effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
