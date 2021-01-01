PRICE: $44.95

AMOUNT: 1 gram

STRAIN TYPE: Indica

FRAGRANCE: Citrus Zest, Pine Forest, Spice

PROMINENT TERPENES: Alpha Pinene, Humulene



Don’t be intimidated by the name. 9 Pound Hammer was bred for relief. This cultivar is known to inspire rest in even the busiest of minds. We like this profile for the notes of light citrus and herbal accents with a middle note of baking spices.



DISCLAIMER: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not operate machinery after use. Consult a doctor if you are taking medication, pregnant, nursing, or if adverse symptoms occur. This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Keep out of reach of children and pets.



NOTE: Delta-8 products are not available to sell/ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Utah. It is regulated as recreational cannabis in Connecticut and Michigan.