PRICE: $39.95

AMOUNT: 950 mg

STRAIN: Sativa hybrid

INGREDIENTS: Full Spectrum Delta 8 Extract, Natural Terpenes

PROMINENT TERPENES: Beta Caryophyllene, Linalool, Humulene



Pineapple Express is a Sativa strain crossing Trainwreck and Hawaiian. It is potent, flavorful, and long-lasting. The sweet, tropical, cedar flavored strain has uplifting, euphoric, energy-boosting effects.



This concentrate is packaged with a blunt tip syringe and is designed to be used with a dab rig (electronic or flame). You can also add it to warm drinks, like coffee or tea, but be sure to add a fat, like creamer. It'll dissolve more easily.



DISCLAIMER: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not operate machinery after use. Consult a doctor if you are taking medication, pregnant, nursing, or if adverse symptoms occur. This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Keep out of reach of children and pets.



NOTE: Delta-8 products are not available to sell/ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Utah. It is regulated as recreational cannabis in Connecticut and Michigan.