PRICE: $74.93

AMOUNT: 1000mg Delta-8 Tincture and 1000mg CBD Oil

DELTA-8 TINCTURE INGREDIENTS: MCT Oil, Full Spectrum Delta-8 Extract

CBD OIL INGREDIENTS: USDA Certified Organic Hemp Extract, USDA Certified Organic MCT Oil



Love both of these products, but can't decide which one to buy? Bundle it. When you get our 1000 mg Delta-8 Tincture, you'll get our 1000 mg CBD Oil for Half Price!



INSTRUCTIONS: Adults 21+, place 1 dropper-full under tongue, hold for 20 seconds and then swallow, 1-2 times per day.



DISCLAIMER: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not operate machinery after use. Consult a doctor if you are taking medication, pregnant, nursing, or if adverse symptoms occur. This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Keep out of reach of children and pets.



NOTE: Delta-8 products are not available to sell/ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Utah. It is regulated as recreational cannabis in Connecticut and Michigan.