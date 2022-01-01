About this product
Fresh ground flower conveniently sealed in airtight, biodegradable individual packets. Filled with 100% cannabis flower, never shake or trim. Ideal for vaporizing, packing a quick bowl, or rolling a joint on the go. Jane’s 8 pack contains eight (8) ground flower packs, each holding 0.35 grams of premium flower ready to use. 2.8grams total cannabis weight per 5 pack unit.
Jane West
Jane West cannabis products are expertly cultivated by a nationwide network of master growers, each with their own exclusive genetics and cultivation techniques.
Cannabis strains are hand selected in each territory to fit Day and Night varietals. Day strains are uplifting and cerebral, and Night strains are relaxing and calming. Strains change seasonally, and in some markets monthly, as fresh crops are harvested and crafted into perfect whole bud single serving products, like Pre-Packed pipes mini joints.
