Puff, Puff... Cap. The Jane West Day Pre-Pack is a pharmaceutical grade, American made glass one-hitter with resealable cap. A dream come true for flower lovers, this piece can go with you anywhere. The black cap for night flower varietals makes it easy to identify what you need, when you need it.



Clean, convenient, and perfect for outings! Reusable & Recyclable. Made in the USA.Cannabis strains are hand selected in each territory to fit Day and Night varietals. Night strains are relaxing and calming. Strains change seasonally, and in some markets monthly, as fresh crops are harvested and and loaded into our perfect pipes.



