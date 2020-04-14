JAR Co.
Mac 1 Pre-Roll 0.5g
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Mac 1 effects
122 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
1% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
