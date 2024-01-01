- 11.73% CBD

- Top 3 Terps – Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene

- May uplift mood, may provide relaxing effects, may enhanced focus

- Contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC

- Third-party tested by a certified lab

- Sun Grown in Southern Oregon



If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind experience that packs a punch of relaxation and creativity, then you’ll love Sativa-dominant Blue Dream CBD Flower! This highly coveted strain offers the best of both worlds - it provides an uplifting, energizing effect while still calming the body. The nugs are dense, elongated, and covered in bright orange pistils contrasting beautifully against its deep green backdrop. But this gorgeous flower isn’t just a feast for the eyes - its incredible aroma is something to behold. Taking a whiff of Blue Dream CBD flower, you’ll find yourself enveloped in a bouquet of sweet, pungent berries and lush floral aromas. Underneath the sugary sweetness is an earthy undertone reminiscent of freshly moistened soil after a spring rain. As you inhale, the light-yet-intense fragrances settle in your senses, lulling you into a state of tranquility and relaxation; it’s almost as if all the delightful scents of nature have surrounded you in their inviting embrace. The deep complexity of this aroma makes for a truly unique experience that leaves you feeling soothed, content, and refreshed. With a gentle sweetness layered seamlessly with delicate floral notes in the smoke, Blue Dream CBD flower offers a tasty smoke experience that feels like a fine-crafted symphony of flavors. You’ll enjoy its soft, smooth sensation as it seeps through your lungs for an unforgettable experience. Whether you take one puff or many, Blue Dream CBD flower makes for an enjoyable journey every time! While this CBD-rich flower is similar in appearance and aroma to the popular THC variety of the same name, it offers a host of therapeutic benefits without being psychoactive. The effects are gentle yet powerful, providing clarity without making you feel dopey or hazy. Whether writing your next great novel or tackling an important project at work: you’ll be able to slay those daily tasks with the mellow relaxation and enhanced focus it offers. You can even use it to spark creative energy if you’re working on something artistic or crafty. Blue Dream also contains beneficial compounds like flavonoids and antioxidants, which play an essential role in improving overall health by protecting cells from free radicals - making it an excellent choice for those looking to manage their physical ailments naturally! So why wait? Experience Blue Dream CBD flower’s dreamy power, you owe it to yourself!

