About this product
- 20.54% CBD
- Top 3 Terps - Myrcene, Limonene, Humulene
- Benefits - May reduce stress and anxiety, may alleviate pain and inflammation, may have calming properties.
- Contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC
- Third-party tested by a certified lab
- A southern Oregon indoor-grown product
Indoor-grown Citrus Berri CBD flower is like a ray of sunshine in your daily routine. This strain boasts bright green and frosty buds swirling with orange pistils and shimmering trichomes and an enticing aroma of fuel, citrus, berries, and pine. Upon lighting this tantalizing bud, you'll experience a smooth smoke accompanied by wafts of pine and deep funk for a truly unforgettable smoke sesh. Citrus Berri provides a mellow yet stimulating experience, perfect for winding down after a long day - reducing stress and elevating mood without making you feel overly tired or sedated. You may even have an increased appetite - so make sure to have some snacks on hand! All in all, this Indoor-grown CBD flower hits the spot for those looking for a relaxing and flavorful smoke session.
- Top 3 Terps - Myrcene, Limonene, Humulene
- Benefits - May reduce stress and anxiety, may alleviate pain and inflammation, may have calming properties.
- Contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC
- Third-party tested by a certified lab
- A southern Oregon indoor-grown product
Indoor-grown Citrus Berri CBD flower is like a ray of sunshine in your daily routine. This strain boasts bright green and frosty buds swirling with orange pistils and shimmering trichomes and an enticing aroma of fuel, citrus, berries, and pine. Upon lighting this tantalizing bud, you'll experience a smooth smoke accompanied by wafts of pine and deep funk for a truly unforgettable smoke sesh. Citrus Berri provides a mellow yet stimulating experience, perfect for winding down after a long day - reducing stress and elevating mood without making you feel overly tired or sedated. You may even have an increased appetite - so make sure to have some snacks on hand! All in all, this Indoor-grown CBD flower hits the spot for those looking for a relaxing and flavorful smoke session.
Citrus Berri - Indoor CBD Flower
by JAXON
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
- 20.54% CBD
- Top 3 Terps - Myrcene, Limonene, Humulene
- Benefits - May reduce stress and anxiety, may alleviate pain and inflammation, may have calming properties.
- Contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC
- Third-party tested by a certified lab
- A southern Oregon indoor-grown product
Indoor-grown Citrus Berri CBD flower is like a ray of sunshine in your daily routine. This strain boasts bright green and frosty buds swirling with orange pistils and shimmering trichomes and an enticing aroma of fuel, citrus, berries, and pine. Upon lighting this tantalizing bud, you'll experience a smooth smoke accompanied by wafts of pine and deep funk for a truly unforgettable smoke sesh. Citrus Berri provides a mellow yet stimulating experience, perfect for winding down after a long day - reducing stress and elevating mood without making you feel overly tired or sedated. You may even have an increased appetite - so make sure to have some snacks on hand! All in all, this Indoor-grown CBD flower hits the spot for those looking for a relaxing and flavorful smoke session.
- Top 3 Terps - Myrcene, Limonene, Humulene
- Benefits - May reduce stress and anxiety, may alleviate pain and inflammation, may have calming properties.
- Contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC
- Third-party tested by a certified lab
- A southern Oregon indoor-grown product
Indoor-grown Citrus Berri CBD flower is like a ray of sunshine in your daily routine. This strain boasts bright green and frosty buds swirling with orange pistils and shimmering trichomes and an enticing aroma of fuel, citrus, berries, and pine. Upon lighting this tantalizing bud, you'll experience a smooth smoke accompanied by wafts of pine and deep funk for a truly unforgettable smoke sesh. Citrus Berri provides a mellow yet stimulating experience, perfect for winding down after a long day - reducing stress and elevating mood without making you feel overly tired or sedated. You may even have an increased appetite - so make sure to have some snacks on hand! All in all, this Indoor-grown CBD flower hits the spot for those looking for a relaxing and flavorful smoke session.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
JAXON
At JAXON we are committed to providing the best Hemp and CBD products in the world. Our mission is to inspire individuals to pursue a life of wellness. With a deep understanding of Hemp and CBD, we craft our products to have the highest quality and effectiveness. Whether it's our premium CBD Flower, topicals, delicious edibles, or other smokeable products we believe JAXON your one-stop-shop for all your hemp and CBD needs.
Notice a problem?Report this item