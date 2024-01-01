- 20.54% CBD

- Top 3 Terps - Myrcene, Limonene, Humulene

- Benefits - May reduce stress and anxiety, may alleviate pain and inflammation, may have calming properties.

- Contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC

- Third-party tested by a certified lab

- A southern Oregon indoor-grown product



Indoor-grown Citrus Berri CBD flower is like a ray of sunshine in your daily routine. This strain boasts bright green and frosty buds swirling with orange pistils and shimmering trichomes and an enticing aroma of fuel, citrus, berries, and pine. Upon lighting this tantalizing bud, you'll experience a smooth smoke accompanied by wafts of pine and deep funk for a truly unforgettable smoke sesh. Citrus Berri provides a mellow yet stimulating experience, perfect for winding down after a long day - reducing stress and elevating mood without making you feel overly tired or sedated. You may even have an increased appetite - so make sure to have some snacks on hand! All in all, this Indoor-grown CBD flower hits the spot for those looking for a relaxing and flavorful smoke session.



