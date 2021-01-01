JAXON
About this product
Daydreaming of a tropical vacation? This strain can help bring that a little closer to home. Being true to the name, Hawaiian Haze gives off strong aromas of pineapples and mangos with subtle earthy and pine notes. Sociable and talkative, this strain is a great companion for social events or some extra daytime motivation.
17.29% CBD
Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Dominant Terpenes include Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene
Benefits include pain reliever, stress relief and relaxation
100% organic farming
Hand-trimmed flower
Grown in Southern Oregon
