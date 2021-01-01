About this product

Daydreaming of a tropical vacation? This strain can help bring that a little closer to home. Being true to the name, Hawaiian Haze gives off strong aromas of pineapples and mangos with subtle earthy and pine notes. Sociable and talkative, this strain is a great companion for social events or some extra daytime motivation.



17.29% CBD

Sativa Dominant Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes include Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene

Benefits include pain reliever, stress relief and relaxation

100% organic farming

Hand-trimmed flower

Grown in Southern Oregon