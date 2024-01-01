About this product
- 20% CBD
- Top 3 Terps – Beta-Caryophyllene, Humulene, Terpinolene
may reduce social anxiety and depression, may boost energy, may enhance creativity and focus.
- Contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC
- Third-party tested by a certified lab
- Sun Grown in Southern Oregon
Lemon Haze CBD Flower is definitely a strain worthy of its hype. This dreamy and exotic strain has been turning heads with its beautiful long orange tendrils, bright green sticky-icky buds, and an impressive frosty trichome canopy. The aroma of this strain is intense – think sweet lemony curd combined with fresh berries and a spicy earthiness. When inhaled, the smoke is smooth yet robust; each puff carries flavor notes of zesty lemon combined with sweet fruit. Lemon Haze is perfect when you need something to give your day a gentle energy boost without any jittery effects or anxiety. Its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties make it ideal for muscle tension relief too. And if creativity and motivation are what you’re after, its mood-lifting effects will help get those creative juices flowing! So, if you’re feeling down or lackluster, grab some Lemon Haze CBD Flower and get ready for sunshine on a cloudy day – this citrusy treat can revive your spirits no matter the situation! Say goodbye to mundane days and hello to hazy days with this one-of-a-kind crowd-pleaser!
Lemon Haze – CBD Flower
by JAXON
About this brand
JAXON
At JAXON we are committed to providing the best Hemp and CBD products in the world. Our mission is to inspire individuals to pursue a life of wellness. With a deep understanding of Hemp and CBD, we craft our products to have the highest quality and effectiveness. Whether it's our premium CBD Flower, topicals, delicious edibles, or other smokeable products we believe JAXON your one-stop-shop for all your hemp and CBD needs.
