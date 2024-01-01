- 20% CBD

- Top 3 Terps – Beta-Caryophyllene, Humulene, Terpinolene

may reduce social anxiety and depression, may boost energy, may enhance creativity and focus.

- Contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC

- Third-party tested by a certified lab

- Sun Grown in Southern Oregon



Lemon Haze CBD Flower is definitely a strain worthy of its hype. This dreamy and exotic strain has been turning heads with its beautiful long orange tendrils, bright green sticky-icky buds, and an impressive frosty trichome canopy. The aroma of this strain is intense – think sweet lemony curd combined with fresh berries and a spicy earthiness. When inhaled, the smoke is smooth yet robust; each puff carries flavor notes of zesty lemon combined with sweet fruit. Lemon Haze is perfect when you need something to give your day a gentle energy boost without any jittery effects or anxiety. Its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties make it ideal for muscle tension relief too. And if creativity and motivation are what you’re after, its mood-lifting effects will help get those creative juices flowing! So, if you’re feeling down or lackluster, grab some Lemon Haze CBD Flower and get ready for sunshine on a cloudy day – this citrusy treat can revive your spirits no matter the situation! Say goodbye to mundane days and hello to hazy days with this one-of-a-kind crowd-pleaser!

read more