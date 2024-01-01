About this product
- 16.30% CBD
- Top 3 Terps - Myrcene, Guaiol, B-Caryophyllene
- Benefits - May reduce stress and anxiety, may alleviate pain and inflammation, may have calming properties.
- Contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC
- Third-party tested by a certified lab
- A southern Oregon indoor-grown product
Indoor-grown Lingon Berri CBD flower is the perfect way to get your chill on! It boasts tight green nugs shrouded in orange pistils, glistening trichomes, and a potent cannabinoid and terpene profile. The aroma is sweet and herbaceous with woody undertones that deepen upon grinding, revealing berry and grape notes rounded out by nuttiness and funky cheese. The smoke delivered from this strain is as smooth as it gets, boasting flavors of pepper and subtle sweet berry with a pleasantly lingering aftertaste. Taking a few puffs of this flower will bring physical relaxation alongside mental calmness while reducing pain -- all without knocking you out! So get ready to enjoy the perfect balance of body high and calming vibes with Indoor Grown Lingon Berri CBD Flower!
Lingon Berri - Indoor CBD Flower
by JAXON
About this brand
JAXON
At JAXON we are committed to providing the best Hemp and CBD products in the world. Our mission is to inspire individuals to pursue a life of wellness. With a deep understanding of Hemp and CBD, we craft our products to have the highest quality and effectiveness. Whether it's our premium CBD Flower, topicals, delicious edibles, or other smokeable products we believe JAXON your one-stop-shop for all your hemp and CBD needs.
