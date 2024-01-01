- 27.1% CBD

- Top 3 Terps – Terpinolene, Myrcene, and Beta-Caryophyllene

- Benefits –May Provide Energizing Effects, May Boost Creativity, May Alleviate Pain, May Reduce Stress and Anxiety.

- Contains Less Than 0.3% Delta 9 THC

- Third-Party Tested By A Certified Lab

- Greenhouse-Grown In Southern Oregon



Alright, so if you’re looking for a strain that’ll make you purr in delight, then you gotta check out our 2022 greenhouse-grown Pink Panther CBD flower. With its fluffy blooms, this Sativa-leaning hybrid boasts vibrant shades of green, purple, and mauve, capped with strawberry-blonde pistils, and trichomes that sparkle like diamonds. These hand-trimmed buds will send your senses into olfactory ecstasy, unlike anything you’ve ever experienced. When you open the bag, you’ll be hit with a sweet citrus aroma featuring tangerines, Meyer lemons, and ripe tropical fruit flanked by earthy-floral notes. And when it comes to flavor, you can expect a bright citrus wave transitioning into more spicy flavors such as black pepper and cloves. But it isn’t just about the taste or aroma – it’s also great for helping you get through your day without sedating you or making your mind cloudy. With the Pink Panther CBD flower, you get an effortless calm – purrrfect for those mid-day stressors or when you need to stay focused on something important. It’s the kind of strain that’ll make any CBD enthusiast meow with excitement! Treat yourself and experience nature’s splendor first-hand!

