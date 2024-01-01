- 11.20% CBD

- Top 3 Terps – Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, and Limonene

- Benefits - May Reduce Stress and Anxiety, May Alleviate Pain and Inflammation, May Improve Sleep Quality.

- Contains Less Than 0.3% Delta 9 THC

- Third-Party Tested By A Certified Lab

- Sun Grown In Southern Oregon



Get ready to rev your engine and get lost in a dreamy escape with Purple Gas CBD flower! This unique strain boats dense, squishy nugs flecked with purple hues, topped with bright orange pistils and frosty trichomes. It is undoubtedly one of the prettiest strains of 2023. Purple Gas packs a punch when it comes to aroma, too! You can expect to experience sweet citrus mixed with berries, herbs, and that telltale hash aroma all in one glorious whiff. When it comes to taste, Purple Gas doesn't disappoint - a velvety smooth smoke that's fruity-sweet and oh-so-delicious - think vanilla pudding and raspberry pastries with an earthy undertone. And don't let its Indica dominance fool you - while it offers the perfect level of relaxation both mentally and physically, it won't leave you feeling couch-locked. Our crew loves Purple Gas because it's the perfect balance between fun and relaxation - allowing users to experience the therapeutic benefits without feeling overwhelmed or unfocused. Ideal for unwinding after a long day or relieving pain without feeling too sedated, this delightful CBD flower is guaranteed to keep your engine revved up in true JAXON style! Let Jaxon take you on a journey of pure bliss with Purple Gas CBD Flower!

