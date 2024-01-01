About this product
- 9.6% CBD
- Top 3 Terps – Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, and Limonene
- Benefits – May Alleviate Pain and Stress, May Boost Creativity, May Improve Mental Clarity
- Contains Less Than 0.3% Delta 9 THC
- Third-Party Tested By A Certified Lab
- Indoor-Grown In Southern Oregon
At JAXON, we've got something exciting to offer with our latest addition, Indoor-grown Sour Brûlée CBD flower! This hybrid brings a unique flavor and effect profile, and with its indoor-grown pedigree, Sour Brûlée is sure to impress your taste buds and satisfy your inner cannasseur. With this strain, you'll find dense, light, and bright green nugs with bright orange and sepia pistils and an impressive trichome deposit. Aromatically, this strain is sour, funky, and citrusy, but it also has a sweetness that intensifies after grinding. Upon inhaling Sour Brûlée CBD flower, your taste buds will be greeted with citrus and earthy notes followed by rich vanilla and a hint of sweetness. As far as effects are concerned, this balanced hybrid offers up waves of euphoria that relax both body and mind while inspiring creativity without feeling too sedated or overly stimulated, making it the perfect strain to enjoy day or night! So get ready to experience relaxation in its purest form by snagging some of this top-shelf Sour Brûlée today!
Sour Brûlée – Indoor CBD Flower
by JAXON
About this brand
JAXON
At JAXON we are committed to providing the best Hemp and CBD products in the world. Our mission is to inspire individuals to pursue a life of wellness. With a deep understanding of Hemp and CBD, we craft our products to have the highest quality and effectiveness. Whether it's our premium CBD Flower, topicals, delicious edibles, or other smokeable products we believe JAXON your one-stop-shop for all your hemp and CBD needs.
