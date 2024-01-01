- 18.69% CBD

- Top 3 Terps – B-Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, and Nerolidol

- Benefits – May reduce stress and anxiety, may alleviate pain and inflammation, may have calming properties.

- Contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC

- Third-party tested by a certified lab

- A southern Oregon indoor-grown product



We are very excited to release one of the most anticipated strains of 2022, Sour Goo! She’s a Sativa-dominant hybrid with high levels of CBD and CBDa (17.84%) and a total cannabinoid of 20%. This greenhouse cultivar is characterized by dense, resinous blooms in hues ranging from olive to army green to moss green, with tawny highlights and copper pistils. She’ll entice you with the sticky goodness of her trichome-studded blossoms. The aroma is delicate and funky, like a balmy summer evening breeze carrying jasmine’s sweet and exotic scent. The bouquet also contains subtle notes of pine and diesel. Our in-house cannasseurs describe her flavors as bright and crisp, combining citrus pine with burnt brown sugar and hints of sage. Her smoke is smooth and ethereal.



read more