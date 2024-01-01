About this product
- 18.69% CBD
- Top 3 Terps – B-Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, and Nerolidol
- Benefits – May reduce stress and anxiety, may alleviate pain and inflammation, may have calming properties.
- Contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC
- Third-party tested by a certified lab
- A southern Oregon indoor-grown product
We are very excited to release one of the most anticipated strains of 2022, Sour Goo! She’s a Sativa-dominant hybrid with high levels of CBD and CBDa (17.84%) and a total cannabinoid of 20%. This greenhouse cultivar is characterized by dense, resinous blooms in hues ranging from olive to army green to moss green, with tawny highlights and copper pistils. She’ll entice you with the sticky goodness of her trichome-studded blossoms. The aroma is delicate and funky, like a balmy summer evening breeze carrying jasmine’s sweet and exotic scent. The bouquet also contains subtle notes of pine and diesel. Our in-house cannasseurs describe her flavors as bright and crisp, combining citrus pine with burnt brown sugar and hints of sage. Her smoke is smooth and ethereal.
Sour Goo – Greenhouse CBD Flower
by JAXON
About this brand
JAXON
At JAXON we are committed to providing the best Hemp and CBD products in the world. Our mission is to inspire individuals to pursue a life of wellness. With a deep understanding of Hemp and CBD, we craft our products to have the highest quality and effectiveness. Whether it's our premium CBD Flower, topicals, delicious edibles, or other smokeable products we believe JAXON your one-stop-shop for all your hemp and CBD needs.
