Apple Fritter Baby Jeeter Infused - Five .5g Joints 2.5g | Hybrid | 37.00% THC Indoor Grown Infused with Distillate Oil & Kief



Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. It's a strain with secret origins, and those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.