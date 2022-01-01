About this product
Apple Fritter Baby Jeeter Infused - Five .5g Joints 2.5g | Hybrid | 37.00% THC Indoor Grown Infused with Distillate Oil & Kief
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. It's a strain with secret origins, and those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
