About this product
Bacio Baby Jeeter: Five .35g Joints 1.75g | Indica | Indoor Grown
Bacio is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint GSC. With such big names influencing its genetics, Bacio comes through with a thick, creamy, and rich smoke that offers a sweet overtone. Designed with experienced consumers in mind, Bacio is one of the most potent strains in the Gelato lineup. Grab Bacio for a late-night session or a lazy day with minimal plans.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
