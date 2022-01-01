Blueberry Kush Baby Jeeter Infused - 2g Joint | Indica | 35.20% THC Indoor Grown Infused with Distillate Oil & Kief



Blueberry Kush is an indica strain made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain produces effects that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, relaxation and relieves stress. Blueberry Kush is a popular choice for evening use, as its dreamy effects will float you into a deep sleep.