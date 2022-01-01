Bubba Gum Infused Rolled Joint: 1g | Indica | 37.07% THC Indoor Grown Infused with Liquid Diamonds & Kief



Bubba Gum is a popular indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Bubble Gum's genetics are a little unclear, but it is believed to be made from an unknown cross of Indiana Bubble Gum. This strain produces a body-numbing high that erases pain and leaves your mind somewhat stimulated. Consumers who smoke Bubble Gum often say it helps them stay alert and be creative, while others report a stoney head high.